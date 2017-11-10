In the Arts: New Art Display & Veteran’s Day Ceremonies at IPCC

A new art display is set to debut Saturday, November 11, at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. “Spirit Lines: Helen Hardin Etchings” is focused on the work of Helen Hardin, a famed Santa Clara Pueblo artist whose decades-long career was painting before finding a passion in copper plate etchings. Her artwork, along with a video demonstrating the process behind plate etching, will be on display at the museum.

Also, the IPCC will honor Native veterans with a commemoration ceremony on Saturday, November 11. Veterans, family members, and community members are all welcome. Traditional dances from the Kallestewa Dance Group of Zuni Pueblo will perform at 11a.m. and 2 p.m. Free to all veterans; free with museum admission for attendees.

For more information, visit Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.