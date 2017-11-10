Golden Age Athletes prepare for upcoming games on Veterans Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Veterans Day marks an opportunity for the Golden Age Athletes to prepare for upcoming games

The New Mexico VA Health Care System will host the 2018 National Veterans Golden Age Games in Albuquerque August of 2018. This will bring more than 800 athletes from across the United States to Albuquerque for several days of competition in sports such as 9-ball, pickleball, bowling, swimming, bicycling, shuffleboard, basketball, badminton, track & field and other activities.

For more information or to register for the games, visit their website.