The Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors continues their commitment to our community by supporting both the Angel Tree Project and APS Title 1 Homeless Project. Don Martindell brings special guests Janie Gilmore-Daniels and Patrick Scott into the Living studios to discuss their programs -working to make Albuquerque a better place for our future.

Learn more at GAAR.com.

