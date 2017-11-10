Friday is the final day to vote early in runoff election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque voters final chance to vote early in this year’s runoff election is Friday.

In the mayoral race, State Auditor Tim Keller is facing City Councilor Dan Lewis.

Cynthia Borrego and Robert Aragon are also vying for the District 5 City Council seat.

There is a total of 12 early voting locations throughout the Albuquerque area that will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

98th and Central (Bernalillo County Rental) 120 98th NW Suite A5.

City of Albuquerque Records Center 604 Menaul NW 87107

Office of the City Clerk 600 2nd NW 87102

Alamosa Community Center 6900 Gonzales SW 87121

North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center 7521 Carmel NE 87113

Don Newton/Taylor Ranch Community Center 4900 Kachina NW 87120

Petroglyph Plaza 8201 Golf Course NW Suite D1 87120

Cesar Chavez Community Center 7505 Kathryn SE 87108

Los Altos Plaza 4200 Wyoming NE 87111

Daskalos Plaza 5339 Menaul NE 87110

Caracol Plaza 12500 Montgomery NE 87111

Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center 501 Elizabeth SE 87123

View Map of Early Voting Locations Here»