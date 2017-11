FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man is accused of spraying a police officer with gasoline.

Officers responded to reports of a man trying to burn an SUV.

When officers confronted the man identified as 43-year-old Raymond Mayes, they ordered him to put down the can.

They say he refused but was eventually arrested.

Mayers faces 12 charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer.

