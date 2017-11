Santa Fe Performing Arts looks to empower the next generation of artists through performance and stage craft. Their fall line-up of shows includes the mainstage production of Superheroes, November 10, 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Our Favorite Disaster, a collection of new works, plays November 15 and 16. Also, join SFPA for a fundraising event on December 5.

Get all the details online at SFPerformingArts.org.