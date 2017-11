ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the Dallas Cowboys face the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, they will be going against last year’s NFL MVP in quarterback Matt Ryan. It could be a shootout because the Cowboys are also doing well under center.

Dak Prescott has been efficient enough to rate out the same as a pair of hall-of-fame quarterbacks through his first 25 games in the league. Babe Laufenberg has the details in his Inside Slant.