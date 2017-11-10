Crows mysteriously die in Albuquerque office parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – It was a disturbing sight for several people who work in an Albuquerque industrial complex.

Scattered throughout the parking lot of an office complex on Broadbent Parkway near Menaul Friday morning were several crows — one clearly with something wrong, another on the brink of death and a third that was gone.

“It’s very sad. It’s heartbreaking. It has been all morning,” Ann Padilla said, who works in the area. “I think it was, probably, somebody poisoned the crows.”

Padilla was surprised to come to work and see the birds in such bizarre condition.

“We just… we didn’t know what to do,” she said.

Another man who works in the complex put on some gloves and tried to do what he could, including giving one that was still barely standing some water, but it was too late.

“The property manager says they do not use poison or anything to get rid of birds, so it did not come from our property manager,” Padilla said.

They might not be America’s favorite avian, but crows are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

KRQE News 13 called the City of Albuquerque. Environmental Health Deputy Director Mark DiMenna said, unfortunately, calls about possibly poisoned birds are somewhat common. Tracking down and prosecuting who did it is rather rare.

There has to be good suspect information from a witness, otherwise not much can be done.

“I’m hoping somebody will come out and find out what’s going on,” Padilla said.

City workers with Environmental Health went out to at least put the birds out of their misery Friday.

DiMenna says it’s likely that someone put out poison for pigeons, but the crows got to it — which is exactly why it’s illegal to put out poison for pigeons in Albuquerque, per city ordinance.

At last check, there have not been any other reports of dead or dying crows in the city.

