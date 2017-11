ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are investigating an overnight fire southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Department says a building at a car dealership caught fire on Central and Elizabeth.

Crews arrived around 3 a.m. and were about to put the fire out by 4 a.m.

Nobody was injured, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

