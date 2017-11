ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday night, the city showed off the special lighting installed at the ART bus stops.

Officials say the LED lights are bright enough for people to feel safe against crime and see while getting on and off the bus.

The lights can also be programmed any color: red for Lobo games, red and green for the holidays, or orange and black for Halloween.

The city has been testing them for the last couple of weeks and say they are now ready to go.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps