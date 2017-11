Temperatures will continue to warm back up after a brief cool down this week. Dry westerly flow will warm temperatures to warmer than average highs for most of New Mexico both today and tomorrow. A cold front will drop temperatures a few degrees across eastern New Mexico on Sunday. This will be a dry cold front with little wind. After a slight dip in the temperatures on Sunday, high pressure will warm temperatures to 10°-15° warmer than average by early next week.

