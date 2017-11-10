Avoiding products containing palm oil can help Orangutans facing extinction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Orangutans face imminent extinction, but avoiding products that contain palm oil can make a huge difference.

The Awareness Celebration allows visitors to discover the fascinating natural history of orangutans and learn how they can help the gentle beasts facing a critically dire future. Orangutans face many threats in the wild, from habitat loss to poaching. Only three species remain in the world today; all are considered critically endangered. The good news is…everyone can help!

The most significant contribution is through avoiding the purchase and use of products containing palm oil. Palm oil plantations are one of the major threats to orangutans. Learn about the palm oil crisis and what actions you can take to help. You can also learn about the issue with the Palm Oil Toolkit. Palm oil can be found in everything from breakfast cereal and microwave popcorn to shampoos and lotions.

Check the label before purchase to avoid buying palm oil products, and watch for alternative names for palm oil, including:

Stearic Acid

Palmitate – Vitamin A or Ascorbyl Palmitate

Cetyl palmitate and octyl palmitate

Sodium Lauryl Sulphate

Come to the ABQ BioPark to learn about conservation efforts, and discover the fascinating natural history of the orangutan and other great apes. Visitors can help create enrichment items to be given to the Zoo’s orangutans. Learn how our actions matter when it comes to protecting one of our planet’s most intelligent primates.

The “celebration and awareness” event takes place on Saturday, Nov 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the ABQ BioPark website.