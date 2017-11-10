Audit of UNM Athletics Program shows shocking use of funds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state audit describes the UNM Athletic Department as “public employees spending your money with no regard for it.”

The report from State Auditor Tim Keller runs almost 60 pages, detailing a broken system of checks and balances during Paul Krebs reign as UNM’s Athletic Director.

Krebs retired under fire this spring. His replacement, new Athletic Director Eddie Nunez, was not here when it all happened, but is now in charge of cleaning it up.

“We want to own this… We want to say ‘Ok this something that, unfortunately…that’s here in front of us and we want to take the actions to make everything right,” says Nunez.

Here are some of the highlights of the audit:

The Athletic Department giving “donor perks” like charter flights and football season tickets to 23 people who never actually donated money to the school

The Scotland golf trip Larry Barker exposed where family and staffers got a free ride

Hundreds of questionable or poorly documented credit card purchases and cash advances totaling almost $200,000

Filling in luxury suites at the Pit by giving away suites at a cost of more than $200,000, revenue meant to pay off the Pit makeover

Over-paying football coach Bob Davie by $1,100. The audit points out that the coach noticed it and returned to money

Accidently over-paying basketball coach Craig Neal $144,000 over the course of a year until the school caught it and had him repay the money.

The Athletic Department steered donations meant specifically for the ski team and other sports

This is all part of a huge mess where the audit says the Athletic Department mixed public finds with Lobo Club donations, then paid for perks that public money can not be used to pay for.

“In many ways it is unfortunate. The good news is they are working on it but it speaks to a broader question. There was actually no one in charge of this in the first place,” said State Auditor Tim Keller.

Eddie Nunez now has a job of bringing fans back to UNM sports and confidence into the program.

“We wanna be as transparent as we can be and I want our fans to know that they’re gonna have that trust in us… That we’re gonna do things for the best interest of them as well as our student-athletes,” says Nunez.