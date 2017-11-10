APS program introduces kids to unusual fruits and veggies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some APS elementary school students are getting a lesson in unusual foods.

It is all part of a national program designed to introduce the students to food that they might not otherwise have the opportunity to taste.

The new foods include blood oranges, kumquats, purple and green cauliflower and even a rambutan from Southeast Asia.

APS says some of the produce is grown here locally.

The goal of the program is to create healthier school environments by expanding the fruits and vegetables children experience.

