APS program introduces kids to unusual fruits and veggies

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some APS elementary school students are getting a lesson in unusual foods.

It is all part of a national program designed to introduce the students to food that they might not otherwise have the opportunity to taste.

The new foods include blood oranges, kumquats, purple and green cauliflower and even a rambutan from Southeast Asia.

APS says some of the produce is grown here locally.

The goal of the program is to create healthier school environments by expanding the fruits and vegetables children experience.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s