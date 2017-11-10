Alamogordo Police K-9 unit receives grant through online competition

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department’s K-9 unit received an impressive grant Friday.

Aftermath Services held a competition to give away $15,000 in grant money to help offset the costs of creating and maintaining a K-9 unit.

In the end, Alamogordo came in second in online votes. The received $4,000.

The department created it’s K-9 unit to honor Alamogordo Police Officer Clint Corvinius, who was killed in the line of duty. He always dreamed of bringing a K-9 unit to Alamogordo Police Department.

