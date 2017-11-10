20,000 Albuquerque street lights to be converted to LED

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors approved funding for new LED lights around Albuquerque.

Over 20,000 street lights will be converted.

The lighting company Citelum will maintain the lights for 15 years.

Councilors say energy savings and lower maintenance fees will pay for the $20-million project.

“It’s going to be wonderful, better for pedestrians, safer, crime reduction. Lots of good reasons to do it,” said Mayor Richard Berry.

The Mayor says the project will also reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

Lights will begin to get switched out in the next couple of weeks.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps