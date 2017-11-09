UNM department saves thousands with vehicle refurbishing program

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – As the University of New Mexico deals with more budget cuts from the state, one department at the school is using very visible stickers to stand out and let everyone know what it’s doing to save money.

The school’s Services Department that oversees mail and records on campus added stickers to the rear windows of 16 vehicles explaining the ways it saves, so you can’t miss them.

The stickers read, “I’m driving a 2003 vehicle to save you tax dollars.”

“They’re actually trying to do the public a favor by driving a less expensive vehicle so good for them,” UNM student Jessica Marrello said.

And she’s right; it’s part of a fleet refurbishing program.

Each department at the university is looking for ways to save amid state budget cuts and the Services Department’s effort to save is likely among the most visible.

“Rather than replacing our fleet, we went ahead and revitalized them with a local company and the message just indicates that we’re really just trying to be good stewards of the funds,” Services Manager Marcos Roybal said.

Rather than replace the oldest vehicles in its fleet, the department chose to refurbish them between Dec. 2016 and this past July at a fraction of the cost, spending just under $45,000.

Those vehicles, which date back to 1995, all have stickers now as part of a campaign to let the public know they’re looking out for taxpayer money.

KRQE News 13 asked if these stickers were meant as a protest to the state funding cuts or to critics of the university’s spending, and were told, “no.”

