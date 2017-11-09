Return of the Sandhill Crane Celebration dancers exhibit their unique art form

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The return of the Sandhill Crane Celebration dancers exhibit their art form with an original dance performance.

As part of the 2017 Return of the Sandhill Crane Celebration, the Maple Street Dance Space presents a crane-themed dance accompanied by live music. The dance features Ballet-Afrique: Exuberantly Graceful Contemporary Dance Fusion collaboration and performance, choreographed by Romy Keegan (Ballet-Afrique creator and instructor, and owner, Maple Street Dance Space), and Lauren Coons, (star student and substitute Ballet-Afrique teacher, as well as multidisciplinary artist in her own right) sharing their love, and interpretation and lore of, Sandhill cranes.

Albuquerque Open Space Visitor Center’s “Return of the Sandhill Crane Celebration” is on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the dance, there will be arts and crafts, presentations, viewing scopes and more. The event is free.

For more information on the program or to participate, visit the Open Space website.