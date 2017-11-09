ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Decadent Diabetic proves diabetes-friendly desserts can be delightful.

The “Decadent Diabetic,” Ward Alper, is both a food writer and a chef, in addition to having diabetes. In commemoration of November being National Diabetes Month, Ward shared the recipe for a decadent dessert.

4-servings

Carbohydrates: 12 grams.

Ingredients:

¾ cup or equivalent sugar replacement of choice

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1-30 oz. container of ricotta cheese

2 Tablespoons UNSWEETENED HERSHEY’S SPECIAL DARK Cocoa Powder

1 tablespoon Coffee Flavored liquor, Bourbon, or Brandy (you can substitute grated orange zest or a TBSP. of strong dark coffee)

2 Squares 70% Bittersweet or dark chocolate

Lightly sweetened Raspberries or strawberries (3-5 per plating) (Optional)

HOW TO PREPARE THE RECIPE:

Place sugar replacement in the bowl of a food processor.

Add the cocoa powder. Process 30 seconds or so.

Add the ricotta cheese and process for two minutes. Scrape down the sides and process for 1-2 minutes more. Add the liquor or coffee or zest and process until blended,

As an extra treat to the palate and the tongue, finely chop (almost pulverize) the squares of Chocolate and fold into the crème. Spoon the mixture into 1 cup white ramekins (for the kids) or Martini or wine glasses. cover and refrigerate 2-4 hours or more.

Top with very lightly sweetened raspberries or strawberries soaked in 1 tablespoon of Trop 50.

For more information on this or other recipes, visit his website.