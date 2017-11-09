Shortage of blood tests kits could have jeopardized fatal DWI case

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re instrumental in deadly drunk driving cases, but a shortage of blood collection kits used by law enforcement on drivers after those crashes, is causing problems.

On Sept. 30, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hoegrefe said a driver plowed into a car with three people inside, along State Road 68. Hannah Metzger, 25, and Cedrick Kober 33, were killed. Cody Woolard, 26, was critically injured.

“Juan Espinoza was ultimately arrested and charged in that, with two counts of vehicular homicide,” said Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe.

However, he said when deputies took Espinoza to the hospital they couldn’t draw his blood to test his alcohol level.

“Ours were expired. Several phone calls later, he found that no surrounding agency had (any) valid test kits available for use either,” said Hogrefe.

The blood collection kits are provided by the Department of Health to law enforcement agencies across the state. They come with labels and tape to show the samples haven’t been tampered with.

The sheriff said the week before the fatal crash, one of the deputies asked the state for new kits but was told they were out.

“Subsequently, days later we learned there were actually no kits available in the state whatsoever,” said Hogrefe.

The Department of Health said the shortage of kits was caused by the summer hurricanes. The kits used iodine pads, which were in great demand and were on backorder by suppliers across the country.

“We are restricted to using anything but those kits,” said Hogrefe.

Due to the shortage, he said the high-profile case was severely jeopardized.

“There (were) mistakes made, I’m not going to point fingers on it, I can just say that I hope this isn’t a mistake that is made in the future,” he said.

Juan Espinoza was released shortly after the crash on bond. Sheriff Hogrefe said because he was taken to the hospital and staff there took blood samples for medical reasons, the District Attorney will try to subpoena those to be tested for alcohol.

The Department of Health said the supplies did arrive in early October, but said the Sheriff’s Office could have asked nearby agencies for extra kits during the shortage. The sheriff said they did just that but no agency had them.

Read the Department of Health’s full response below:

We take seriously our role to supply blood alcohol collection kits to law enforcement throughout the state. Due to shortages caused by late-summer hurricanes, the iodine pads in these kits were on back order by suppliers across the country. These critical supplies finally arrived in early-October and all orders for blood alcohol kits were fulfilled. Despite the unforeseen shortage, non-expired kits would have been available from other law enforcement agencies in the state.

