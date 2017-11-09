Santa Fe man arrested for drunk driving hours after being released from jail

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – What does a notorious drunk driver do the day after he gets out of jail? He racks up another DWI arrest.

He is the same guy KRQE News 13 profiled last year when he led police on a chase, drunk. Police say he did the same thing again, only this time, he got introduced to a taser.

Santa Fe Police caught Henry Gonzales weaving in and out of lanes on Cerrillos Road this past Saturday. Just ten hours before the arrest, Gonzales was released from jail after serving more than a year for another DWI charge.

According to the criminal complaint, police tried to pull Gonzales over because one of his headlights was out, but he kept going.

Police had to use stop sticks to finally get Gonzales to pull over. He then immediately got out and started walking before police forced him to the ground.

Police say the officer used a taser on Gonzales because he believed Gonzales was ready to run or fight.

At one point, Gonzales even tried to convince police of his innocence.

Gonzales’ arrest is eerily similar to his arrest last year that led to his sixth DWI conviction.

Police say he was weaving in and out of traffic on Cerrillos, before he tried to out run them. A utility pole ultimately ended that chase.

During that arrest, he told officers he’s sorry and didn’t let the officer finish reading him his rights.

This time around, he had different words for the officer as he read him his rights.

Officer: “You have the right to remain silent, okay? Anything you say can be used against you.”

Gonzales: “You guys are f****** crazy.”

Gonzales faced up to five years for that DWI chase last year. The judge gave him the minimum year-and-a-half, and suspended the rest. The District Attorney’s Office is now asking the judge to make him serve the rest of that sentence.

In court paperwork, prosecutors say Gonzales actually has eight DWI convictions. Under a law passed last year, he’s looking at a minimum of ten years in prison if he’s convicted on this charge.

