ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia National Laboratories will be conducting a controlled explosive test Thursday morning.

The tests will start at 6 a.m. and are expected to last until 8 a.m. at Kirkland Air Force Base.

Residents in the area may hear small explosions and see some black smoke in the area.

