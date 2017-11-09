Real estate agent accused of running down man with car to appear in court Thursday

By Published:
Chris Pino
Chris Pino is an Albuquerque realtor accused of running down a man with his car. Read more: http://krqe.com/2017/05/01/local-real-estate-agent-accused-of-intentionally-hitting-man-with-car/

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday a judge will decide whether a local real estate agent accused of running down a man and killing him, will be released again.

Chris Pino is charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of running over and killing a homeless man who he believed was stealing from his property.

It happened at the Old Trinity Methodist Church on Silver and Solano in late April.

In September, Pino was released from jail awaiting trial on an ankle monitor, but last week, he found himself back behind bars.

According to court records, Pino tested positive for meth and alcohol and failed to report to pre-trial services twice.

The hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s