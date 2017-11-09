Real estate agent accused of running down man with car to appear in court Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday a judge will decide whether a local real estate agent accused of running down a man and killing him, will be released again.

Chris Pino is charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of running over and killing a homeless man who he believed was stealing from his property.

It happened at the Old Trinity Methodist Church on Silver and Solano in late April.

In September, Pino was released from jail awaiting trial on an ankle monitor, but last week, he found himself back behind bars.

According to court records, Pino tested positive for meth and alcohol and failed to report to pre-trial services twice.

The hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

