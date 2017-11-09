Police: Potential school shooting prevented at Santa Fe High

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department says “a potentially harmful” situation was avoided at Santa Fe High School.

Police say three teens, who have been arrested, wrote a letter filled with racial comments and threatening to shoot teachers and students at Santa Fe High.

The letter was discovered and turned over to school officials, who called police.

Officers worked with the school to locate and arrest the three teens, also with the cooperation of their parents.

SFPD says officers remained on scene to provide security.

Santa Fe Public Schools says the following robo call went to all Santa Fe High parents on Nov. 8:

“Yesterday, Santa Fe High discovered a threatening note on campus, and we take all threats seriously. While we will work to limit the disruptions due to this threat, it is important for you to know we will have a heightened police presence at Santa Fe High today, Wednesday, November 8th as we work to ensure student safety. School district security is also on alert. We appreciate the students who brought this to our attention, and we encourage all students and families to notify us if you hear anything that could possibly endanger our students in any way. Keeping everybody safe is of the utmost importance to our school and our district. Please call the school if you have any questions.”

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide more details as they become available.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps