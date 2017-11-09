November 9th Morning Rush: Authorities review video of Texas church shooting

1. Authorities are now reviewing video of the deadly mass shooting at a Texas church. The attack was caught on the regular recording of the church’s Sunday service. Wednesday night President Mike Pence attended a memorial service near Sutherland Springs. Pence told attendees that the Air Force is working aggressively to find out how the shooter was able to get his hands on firearms. He also pledged federal resources to help with Sutherland Springs’ recovery efforts.

Full Story: Authorities review video of small-town Texas church attack

2. A 75-year-old woman is hoping the owners of two pit bulls who she says attacked her dogs, killing one of them, will step forward. On Tuesday, Jackie Ericksen says she was passed going up the La Luz Trail by two women who had their two pit bulls on leashes. Shortly after, she says the dogs made their way back down the mountain, this time off their leashes. Ericksen says the dogs attacked and killed her small dog Stormy.

Full Story: Albuquerque woman says Pit Bulls off leashes attacked and killed her dog

3. Dense fog and low clouds are reducing visibility across portions of eastern and southern New Mexico.

Full Story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. The FBI is now investigating the mystery of a $165 million painting found in a southwest New Mexico bedroom. This summer a Silver City antique shop unknowingly purchased a long-stolen painting from an estate sale that had been missing from the University of Arizona for 30 years. The couple who had the painting was Rita and Jerry Alter. Both are deceased and while people that knew the Alters can’t believe they could have stolen it, the shop owner thinks they look similar to the composite sketches of the suspects. The New York Times also reports that Jerry Alter published a fictional short story about a theft eerily similar to the painting heist.

Full Story: Mystery continues over who stole famous painting found in New Mexico

5. Governor Susana Martinez has made the official declaration that November 9 is “Alex Bregman and Ken Giles” day.

Full Story: Gov. Martinez declares Thursday ‘Alex Bregman and Ken Giles Day’

Morning’s Top Stories