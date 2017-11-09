New community center honors longtime Albuquerque activist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque community now has a new community center honoring a longtime activist.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the new Joan Jones Community Center in the Pat Hurley neighborhood on the westside.

Jones passed away in 2015 after a long battle with cancer. She is remembered for her service and commitment to the neighborhood as well as volunteer service to the Albuquerque Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

The community center has an activity room, computer lab, and game room, all for the public’s use. There will eventually be a kitchen, fitness room and basketball court.

