Meow Wolf liquor license approved

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe City Council has approved a request from Meow Wolf to transfer a liquor license from a restaurant in Hobbs.

Meow Wolf has offered beer and wine, licensed and served by Duel Brewing since the interactive exhibit opened last year.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the company said operating under its own liquor license would help boost its concert events as well as its food and beverage offerings.

The CEO also says revenue from increased alcohol service would allow Meow Wolf to open a coffee shop and cafe, which would require the hiring of 15 new employees.

