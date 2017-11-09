A very quiet weather pattern will remain in place across the southwest for the next two weeks. Any storms will pass well to our north just bringing occasional clouds and a dry cold front. We have not hit freezing yet in the Albuquerque area and it’s not likely we will over the next week. The latest date we’ve ever frozen was November 22. We could while challenge that this year.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event