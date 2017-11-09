Man facing charges in connection to stolen Frankenstein figure

Related Coverage Massive Frankenstein stolen, owner left stunned by where he found it

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the bizarre story of a Frankenstein thief. Now, a week after KRQE News 13 first reported that a large and pricey Halloween inflatable decoration was stolen, a man who works in real estate is facing charges.

The 26-foot tall blow-up figure was outside Cottonwood Mall on the westside until the night of Nov. 1. The inflatable was a prop for the Spirit Halloween store, which was having its 50 percent-off sale the day after Halloween.

The charges come a week after Spirit Halloween Store owner Chris Scott tracked his $6,000 Frankenstein inflatable, which was custom-made in Britain, to a home in Rio Rancho.

Scott had placed a GPS tracker inside the figure after his pumpkin was stolen weeks earlier. That tracker took him to an Acura belonging to Aaron Orosco and his wife, in a gated section of the Cabezon neighborhood. He then called Rio Rancho police.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer who arrived could tell right away the Frankenstein was in the back of the Acura. Turns out, a neighbor’s surveillance cameras also picked up Orosco’s Saab pulling up next to the Accura earlier in the night. Police say the video showed a man getting out and moving a large object from one car to the other.

Now, Orosco has been charged with one count of possession of stolen property, and another for tampering with evidence.

Keller Williams Realty Group also says Orosco was fired from his job with the “Your Casa Team,” where he worked in administration as an employee of his successful realtor wife.

It’s not Orosco’s first theft-related charge, either. In 2012, he was hit with shoplifting and admitted to the crime for a diversion program in order to have the charge “dismissed” in the eyes of the court.

