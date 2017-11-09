ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Montañita Co-op offers free grocery delivery to any member-owner who is home-bound as part of their dedication to providing access to healthy food in the community.

The volunteer-run program helps seniors, those who are developmentally disabled, and even those who have recently undergone surgery by doing the shopping for them, and delivering it to their door for free.

They also are a proud partner of Double Up Food Bucks, an initiative by the New Mexico Farmers Marketing Association, which offers those shoppers who use EBT or SNAP benefits to get LOCAL produce at a two for one price.

For more information on the program or to participate, visit the Co-op’s website.