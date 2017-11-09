Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: Dense fog and low clouds are reducing visibility across portions of eastern and southern NM. Just a friendly reminder – if you run into fog out on the roadways, be sure to (1) reduce your speed (2) extra time & stopping distance and (3) use low beams. By early afternoon, these low clouds will mix out and give way to a mostly to partly sunny sky. Most of NM will be blanketed under a mix of sunshine and high clouds through the day. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than what we had Wednesday – expect mostly 50s, 60s and 70s on the map by late day. No significant rain or snow in today’s forecast.

FRIDAY: Even warmer! Expect temperatures to climb a few degrees from Thursday, most of us sitting well into the 60s and 70s. A mix of sun and clouds will stretch over the region and dry conditions for all.