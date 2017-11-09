In the Kitchen: Smallcakes

Smallcakes is a local, full service-bakery that goes far beyond just cupcakes. Owner of Smallcakes, Brigid Brahe, along with decorator, Amber Torres, stopped by the New Mexico Living studio to show us a few of their delicious creations. They also shared a few tips on how to decorate them.

The bakery makes a variety of cupcakes fresh daily in a variety of flavors, including Birthday Cake, Cookies-n-Cream, Hot Fudge Sundae and their famous Red Velvet. They also have homemade gourmet ice cream flavors, including Monster Chocolate Chip, Key Lime and Aunt Joyce’s Brownies. If you’re wanting a cake for your next holiday party or special occasion, you’ll want to provide Smallcakes with at least a week’s notice when placing your order.

If you need an idea for Thanksgiving dessert, be sure to check out their Thanksgiving Holiday menu that includes hand-decorated butter cookies and cupcakes.

For more information, visit Smallcakes.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Smallcakes