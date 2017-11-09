House speaker: Session to focus on public safety, budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf says his Democratic colleagues hope to consider legislation during the upcoming session that will help cities hire more police officers.

Another consideration for the 30-day session will be legislation that will make it easier for the state’s courts to keep certain defendants locked up while they await trial.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Egolf made the comments while addressing a group of business leaders Wednesday in Albuquerque.

Egolf expects the session to focus on public safety, the budget and tax policy.

He said Democrats also will push for a scaled-back plan to put an extra $50 million into early-childhood education programs. Unlike previous plans that called for tapping New Mexico’s land grant permanent fund, the new plan will involve severance tax funds.