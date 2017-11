ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – So much for Holly Holm meeting Cris Cyborg at UFC 219 December 30.

Negotiations for the fight are off. Holm’s manager, Lenny Fresquez, told KRQE Sports that his camp was anxious to fight Cyborg, but he could not come to terms with the UFC.

Holm had already been in training for the fight and is said to be disappointed that it will not happen.

She will get to be home for holidays because she does not have another fight scheduled for 2017.