Highway 285 reopen after another crash near Malaga

By Published:

MALAGA, N.M. (KRQE) – Highway 285 in southeast New Mexico is back open Thursday afternoon following yet another crash.

The road was shut down Thursday morning near Malaga. Eddy County officials say no one was injured, but the crash caused major backup in the area — something that’s become an ongoing issue.

The stretch of highway between Carlsbad and Texas is being called “dangerous” after two recent fatal crashes, leaving three people dead.

Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage has promised to increase patrols in the area to try and help with the issue.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s