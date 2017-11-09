Highway 285 reopen after another crash near Malaga

MALAGA, N.M. (KRQE) – Highway 285 in southeast New Mexico is back open Thursday afternoon following yet another crash.

The road was shut down Thursday morning near Malaga. Eddy County officials say no one was injured, but the crash caused major backup in the area — something that’s become an ongoing issue.

The stretch of highway between Carlsbad and Texas is being called “dangerous” after two recent fatal crashes, leaving three people dead.

Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage has promised to increase patrols in the area to try and help with the issue.

