High school coach under fire for sexual contact of a minor

DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known high school coach is under fire. He’s accused of slapping his volleyball players on the behind, and worse.

Antonio Relagado, better known as “Tony,” has been a coach in Dexter for many years.

Wednesday, he was arrested by State Police for sexual contact of a minor.

In August, a 17-year-old volleyball player told police Regalado touched her private parts over clothes on a bus while traveling to a school sporting event in 2016. She says she was startled by what happened and the 36-year-old coach replied, “That was great.”

The teen then went on to say that on another occasion in 2016, Regalado slapped her butt as she bent down to pick up her bag in the locker room.

When NMSP reached out to other players regarding the allegations, they told police “Regalado slapped them on the butt as well in the past.”

That’s not all that came to light.

When the girl was score keeping at a softball game sitting next to Regalado, he would rub her back and move lower to touch her butt. She was 14 at the time.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Dexter High School to ask if Regalado had ever been in any trouble in the past, and if he is still employed there. The school would not answer, but an employee did say they were shocked that this is just now coming out.

The girl who went to police also claims Coach Regalado had been texting her obscene messages.

