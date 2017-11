ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is searching for a man who robbed an Albuquerque bank Wednesday.

The man robbed the Wells Fargo on 4th Street and Candelaria around 4:45 p.m.

Officials say he wore makeup, a fake nose and mustache, a wig, sunglasses and a fedora.

He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information you are asked to call 843-STOP.