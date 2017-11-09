Ezekiel Elliott suspension is back on

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The six game suspension is back on for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied his request for another injunction, putting the suspension back into place immediately.

That means he will be suspended for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and beyond. Elliott will miss another four games before getting another court date. That’s because the next hearing in Elliott’s case is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Mickey Spagnola of the Silver Star Nation has been following the case closely and delivers insight.