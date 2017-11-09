Ezekiel Elliott suspension is back on

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott stands on the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Arlington, Texas. A federal appeals court on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, has lifted an injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for Elliott, clearing the way for the NFL’s punishment over domestic violence allegations and likely leading to the running back’s legal team seeking further relief.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The six game suspension is back on for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied his request for another injunction, putting the suspension back into place immediately.

That means he will be suspended for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and beyond. Elliott will miss another four games before getting another court date. That’s because the next hearing in Elliott’s case is scheduled for Dec. 1.

