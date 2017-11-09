CYFD fines Albuquerque Montessori academy in child discipline investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prominent Albuquerque Montessori school has been fined for how investigators say a teacher was disciplining children.

According to public records obtained by KRQE News 13, CYFD investigators found that a teacher at the Montessori One Academy was putting preschoolers in a bathroom unsupervised for acting out.

However, the school’s director and founder is denying it ever happened and claims the school is being targeted by a disgruntled former employee.

Montessori One Academy has been open for the last 10 years. The school and daycare near Paseo del Norte and Wyoming Boulevard currently serves about 160 students in both pre-school and elementary grades.

A well-known educator in the community, the school’s founder and owner Tina Patel is proud of her school’s accomplishments.

“Academically, there’s no one that can match what we’re doing in this building,” said Patel.

Patel is also defending her school against a “substantiated” investigation by the state’s Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) over allegations of inappropriate discipline by a teacher.

“I didn’t agree with them (CYFD) from (the) get-go, and I still don’t agree with them,” said Patel, denying the allegations against the school.

Public records obtained by KRQE News 13 show CYFD received a complaint about the school in March 2017. According to official CYFD documents related to the case, the complaint said, “the assistant director locks children in (the) restroom for misbehaving.”

“We did take (the allegations) seriously, we cooperated fully,” said Patel of the investigation CYFD initiated.

CYFD spokesman Henry Varela says the state agency did an investigation first, then hired a private firm to do a second investigation. State invoices indicate that the investigation by “RG Investigations” cost the state at least $913.

At the outcome of both investigations, CYFD arrived at a single conclusion.

“We were able to get confirmation that there was an educator who had been inappropriately disciplining children,” said Varela.

According to an email record tied to the case, the complaint was substantiated in September 2017, with CYFD investigator Darlene Montoya writing, “it was found that the educator was putting children in the restroom unsupervised as a form of discipline.”

According to documents obtained by KRQE News 13, investigators say three teachers and a now-former school employee each saw the incident occur at least once, but some told investigators they saw it multiple times. According to the investigative documents, witnesses claimed to see the teacher put children in the bathroom unsupervised as a form of discipline for varying times, ranging between five and 20 minutes.

The children were not locked in the bathroom though. Evidentiary photos in CYFD’s investigative case file show the school’s single stall bathrooms do not have door locks. KRQE News 13 also saw first-hand during a tour of the school Thursday morning that there are no locks on the school’s bathroom doors.

State rules don’t allow a daycare to use what’s called “unsupervised separation” as discipline.

The rule falls under the New Mexico Administrative Code regulations governing child care licensees. Under 8.16.2.24, titled “Services and Care of Children in Centers,” section A (Guidance) details that “a center will not use” disciplinary practices to include “(e.) unsupervised separation.”

Montessori One Academy has since accepted a $1,500 fine from CYFD. The school was also ordered to a series of “conditions of operation.” Patel says she won’t appeal the fine either, because doing that would be too time consuming and expensive.

“CYFD actually offered a very reasonable sanction to me, so we had to weigh that and I chose to sign off on the sanction because it would have allowed it to put that behind us,” said Patel. “So that we could get back to what it is that we’re doing, which is working with children.”

Patel and the accused teacher deny any wrong-doing.

“Signing off on something is not an admission of guilt, it is something that I wanted to just put aside and move forward,” said Patel.

When asked about why teachers at the school would have told an investigator that they claimed to see the alleged disciplinary incident, Patel responded, “I don’t agree with that, again, I think the report is full of misinformation.”

KRQE News 13 also directly asked Patel if any teachers at the school have ever put children in a bathroom by themselves as a form of discipline.

“Absolutely not, no, absolutely not, we don’t use punishment, we don’t lock children into the classroom,” said Patel.

Ultimately, Patel believes the school is being targeted by a disgruntled former employee who she believes made a false complaint against the school.

“I will stand by my teachers, every step of the way, I trust them implicitly to work with our children,” said Patel.

The school notified parents of CYFD’s investigation for the first time Thursday. Patel told KRQE News 13 that the accused teacher is still working at the school, but she’s now in a different role, not in the classroom.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps