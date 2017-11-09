Connor MacDougall returns; officially a senior

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico forward Connor MacDougall was able to practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his ankle against BYU in the Lobos charity exhibition game last month. That was the good news for MacDougall. The bad news is that he was not able to get another year that would have made him a red shirt junior. The Lobos filed to get a year back for the former Arizona State and South Mountain Community College transfer.

Last season was MacDougalls first as a Lobo.”We filed an appeal through the PAC 12 office, which is where Connor’s red shirt year in question came up,” said Weir. “That appeal was denied. There’s a Mountain West policy that states that those such appeals can only be done in the conference that their in.”

The Lobos will start their season Saturday, hosting their first Opening Season Tournament. The Lobos will play Northern New Mexico at Dreamstyle Arena 7pm. New Mexico Highlands, Ft. Lewis, Eastern and Western New Mexico are also in the tournament.