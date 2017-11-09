Community forum Thursday for vacant APS board member seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is holding a community forum Thursday night as it continues looking for its next District 1 board member.

Analee Maestas resigned in October after a state audit revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars were missing from La Promesa Early Learning Center, the charter school she founded.

The school district is hoping to fill her vacant seat by next Wednesday.

Thursday’s public meeting at Rio Grande High School will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the schools performing arts center.

People can also listen to the meeting live on KANW 89.1 FM

