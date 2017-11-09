City unveils new safety measures along ART bus route

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city unveiled how it plans to keep drivers, pedestrians and riders on the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus line safe.

There will be 13 new transit officers that will patrol the stations and multiple security cameras both on buses and at the stations.

City officials say Central will also be much brighter, with nearly 800 pedestrians level LED lights along the sidewalks.

“It is going to be bright and beautiful and safe to walk. Criminals don’t like to be in the spotlight so with that lighting we’re going to create a whole zone of safety, not just the buses themselves but all of Central,” said Michael Riordan, COO of the City of Albuquerque.

ART construction is more than 85 percent complete. It should be finished by the end of the year.

