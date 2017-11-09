City holds ‘topping out’ ceremony for Penguin Chill exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A “topping out” ceremony was held Thursday for the highly-anticipated Penguin Chill exhibit at the Albuquerque BioPark.

That means the highest beam of the building where the penguins will live has been placed.

The nearly 15,000 square-foot exhibit will feature above and underwater viewing areas, a glass floor, a 75,000 gallon pool and a snow machine.

“This is the number one attraction in the state of New Mexico, and this building behind us, the Penguin Chill, will be the number one attraction at the number one attraction. I mean, it’s gonna be a rock show over here,” Mayor Richard Berry said.

The city also announced that the park has been granted breeding rights for two of the three species that will inhabit the exhibit, which is set to open in April.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps