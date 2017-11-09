City holds ‘topping out’ ceremony for Penguin Chill exhibit

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A “topping out” ceremony was held Thursday for the highly-anticipated Penguin Chill exhibit at the Albuquerque BioPark.

That means the highest beam of the building where the penguins will live has been placed.

The nearly 15,000 square-foot exhibit will feature above and underwater viewing areas, a glass floor, a 75,000 gallon pool and a snow machine.

“This is the number one attraction in the state of New Mexico, and this building behind us, the Penguin Chill, will be the number one attraction at the number one attraction. I mean, it’s gonna be a rock show over here,” Mayor Richard Berry said.

The city also announced that the park has been granted breeding rights for two of the three species that will inhabit the exhibit, which is set to open in April.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s