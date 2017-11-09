Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office offering tax help workshops

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- In a little over a month, property taxes are due for Bernalillo County residents. It can be a difficult process for some. However, for the first time, the Treasurer’s Office is reaching out to people who may need extra guidance.

While state statute says that property taxes are due November 10, the Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office is giving residents a whole extra month to get their taxes in.

In the meantime, they’re holding workshops to answer how property taxes are distributed, how to read and understand a property tax bill and more.

The first in a series of month-long workshops will be kicking off November 14.

The workshops are being held at various senior and multi-generational centers throughout Albuquerque.

Treasurer Nancy Bearce says she has noticed that there is a need for education on property taxes.

At the workshops, Bearce says they will be presenting different options for paying taxes like monthly payment plans which can help those on a fixed income.

“It’s hard when you’re a senior. When you’re on a fixed income, limited income, coming at you twice a year with a large amount of money, may not be feasible for you,” said Bearce.

Bearce says while a lot of the focus at the workshop is on helping senior citizens, it’s open to everyone. So if you have a question about your bill, this is the place to go.

Taxes are due no later than December 11. Payments can be made online, at drop boxes, through the mail, or at the treasurer’s office.

For more information, click here.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps