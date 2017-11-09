BCSO issue Silver Alert for 77-year-old woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Sara Frantz.

She was last seen leaving her home Wednesday morning near Second Street and Paseo. Frantz was driving a 2003 red Oldsmobile Alero with the license plate “126MSK.” She was also pulled over near Isleta Pueblo at 1 p.m. Wednesday heading south.

Frantz is 5-foot-4, has blue eyes and silver shoulder-length hair. She also has a cognitive disorder and may appear lost or confused.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts you are asked to contact BCSO.

