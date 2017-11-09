Barelas Senior Center honors veterans ahead of Veterans Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Barelas Senior Center honored veterans ahead of the national holiday this weekend.

They held a ceremony at their Memorial Garden Thursday morning. The garden was built by seniors at the center and features hundreds of red and white flowers.

Volunteers say it’s a good reminder of what those serving our country have done for us.

“Give all of us, or should give all of us, Americans a sense of pride in recognizing what our country does, you know, for us… and the opportunity of the freedom that we share daily,” volunteer Patrick Turrieta said.

Veterans Day is this Saturday.

