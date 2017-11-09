Albuquerque picked for new Facebook program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Albuquerque will be one of the first cities to have their new program called Community Boost.

According to Zuckerberg, Community Boost will help small US businesses by making it easier for people to start and build their new businesses, find jobs and strengthen the community.

We’re going to bring Facebook Community Boost to 30 US cities in 2018 — including St. Louis; Albuquerque; Des Moines; Greenville, South Carolina and Houston. And we’ll work with local organizations to make sure we’re meeting the specific needs of the communities we invest in.

Thirty cities throughout the United States will have Community Boost. Facebook also says that it will work with local organizations to make sure they are meeting the specific needs of the selected communities.

Mayor Berry issued the following statement regarding Facebooks announcement:

As the City of Albuquerque is the second most digital city in nation, we are excited and welcome Facebook to Albuquerque for its new community boost! This initiative will help train our residents in developing key skills to help them thrive in our ever evolving digital world. We look forward to working closely with Facebook in coordinating the weeklong event to ensure Albuquerque and New Mexico small businesses are aware and can participate to the fullest extent. We hope this will help bring more tech skills and better job opportunities to our wonderful community

Sheryl Sanburg, COO of Facebook issued the following statement:

Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry. “We want to see small businesses in Albuquerque thrive, which is why it’s one of the first places we’re visiting as part of Facebook Community Boost. We want to thank Mayor Berry for the warm welcome, and we look forward to working together on digital skills training and other programs designed to help small businesses create more jobs in the city and state.

