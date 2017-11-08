Winner of Airbnb contest will spend the night at a Lego House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Airbnb wants you to stay at a life-sized Lego House.

All you have to do is find the Lego House under the Airbnb listing and answer this question: “If you and your family had an infinite supply of Lego bricks, what would you build?”

If chosen, you and your family will stay the night at the 129,167 square-foot Lego House that is filled with 25 million colorful plastic bricks.

The house is also filled with neat architectures, trees, and even dinosaurs that are all made of Lego bricks.

The Lego House sits in Billund, Denmark. If you win, you and your family will truly win a trip of a lifetime.

