Vacant Hastings building at Coors, Montano finds new buyer

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The vacant Hastings building at Coors and Montano now has a banner across the front with a short message reading “Creating Life Change – Fall 2018,” but with no mention of what’s opening there next year.

“To kind of build anticipation,” Calvary Church Executive Pastor Nathan Heitzig said. “There are so many young families and so much new growth on the westside. We’ve been looking for a while.”

Calvary Church bought the building and plans to make it the third campus in Albuquerque with hopes of expansion.

“We really would, down the road, love to add a pre-school at that campus,” Heitzig said. “We’re definitely going to have a full-time campus pastor there, full-time worship leader [and] children’s director.”

However, it’s not a done deal yet. The church still needs a conditional use permit before moving forward with renovating.

As word spreads, some on the westside are dreading the traffic impact.

“I just really think that adding a church in that area since we already have the SageBrush Church down the street — that causes lots of traffic problems — that it’s just going to be a mess at Coors and Montano,” said Leslie Andrews of Albuquerque. “It’s a hassle going passed the church, you’ve got the cops out there. They’re doing the best they can.”

“No matter what goes in there, we’re going to get extra traffic,” said Jason Kimble. “You got the new buildings going across the street — Sprouts and so forth — and that’s the cost of living in the city.”

The issue has been raised with businesses before.

Starbucks wants to add a drive-thru across the street, but the city’s Environmental Planning Commission said “No,” partly because of traffic concerns.

Calvary said it wants to ease congestion when the service of up to 1,500 people lets out.

“We’re definitely planning to facilitate traffic and probably use chief’s overtime, things like that. But we’re not super concerned about it,” Heitzig said.

Neighboring businesses are in favor of the church if it means extra foot traffic for them on the weekends.

“The more people that move in, especially people we can trust with customers, it’s a good thing for us,” said Bosque Running Shop owner Likhaya Dayila.

The city will evaluate the traffic impact and parking situation once Cavalry asks for a permit. Then, neighbors can voice support or opposition at a public hearing.

As for the drive-thru Starbucks across the street, the developer presented his appeal to the planning commission on Wednesday, and the Land Use Hearing Officer will give his recommendation to city council for a vote at a future meeting. The planning department said that could be on Nov. 20 or Dec. 4.

