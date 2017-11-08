Thrift boutique offers unique gift ideas

David Romero, KRQE News 13 Reporter By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Owners of the new Nob Hill Thrift and Boutique said vintage is becoming a popular idea for the perfect holiday gift. Samuel Cordova said his passion of collecting everything from vinyl albums to clothing went from selling and buying online to a brick and mortar store in Nob Hill.

Cordova added it’s not only a way to provide people with an alternative to shopping at big box stores, but to get a unique gift that can add a personal touch. Cordova also said now that the business is in a store front, it allows for better interaction with customers. That’s also a big reason he said they chose the Nob Hill neighborhood to set up shop.

