Thrift boutique offers unique gift ideas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Owners of the new Nob Hill Thrift and Boutique said vintage is becoming a popular idea for the perfect holiday gift. Samuel Cordova said his passion of collecting everything from vinyl albums to clothing went from selling and buying online to a brick and mortar store in Nob Hill.

Cordova added it’s not only a way to provide people with an alternative to shopping at big box stores, but to get a unique gift that can add a personal touch. Cordova also said now that the business is in a store front, it allows for better interaction with customers. That’s also a big reason he said they chose the Nob Hill neighborhood to set up shop.

For more information you can visit the Nob Hill Thrift and Boutique Facebook page.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps